Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 5, including 13-year-old girl

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia the night of Sept. 23, killing one man and injuring five other civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, city authorities reported.

The strike targeted a critical infrastructure facility and a residential neighborhood, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported via his official Telegram channel.

The attack in the residential area killed one man and injured five others, among them a 13-year-old girl, City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko said. Some of the victims were hospitalized.

At least two houses were also destroyed, Fedorov said.

The attack on the critical infrastructure facility caused a fire, but no casualties, Fedorov said. The fire has since been extinguished.

Emergency workers are on site and the full extent of the damage is currently being investigated.

Attacks against Zaporizhzhia the previous night injured 22 people, including two children. Monitoring groups reported that the night's attacks marked the first time a guided aerial bomb was used to target Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov warned residents on Sept. 23 at about 9:51 p.m. local time that there was threat of guided aerial bombs over the city.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.