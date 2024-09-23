The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Zaporizhzhia, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 5, including 13-year-old girl

by Abbey Fenbert September 24, 2024 1:01 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia on Sept. 23, 2024. (Zaporizhzhia Oblast Police / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia the night of Sept. 23, killing one man and injuring five other civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, city authorities reported.

The strike targeted a critical infrastructure facility and a residential neighborhood, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov reported via his official Telegram channel.

The attack in the residential area killed one man and injured five others, among them a 13-year-old girl, City Council Secretary Regina Kharchenko said. Some of the victims were hospitalized.

At least two houses were also destroyed, Fedorov said.

The attack on the critical infrastructure facility caused a fire, but no casualties, Fedorov said. The fire has since been extinguished.

Emergency workers are on site and the full extent of the damage is currently being investigated.

Attacks against Zaporizhzhia the previous night injured 22 people, including two children. Monitoring groups reported that the night's attacks marked the first time a guided aerial bomb was used to target Zaporizhzhia.

Fedorov warned residents on Sept. 23 at about 9:51 p.m. local time that there was threat of guided aerial bombs over the city.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is located less than 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the front lines.

Russia has continued to strike civilian targets across Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is partially occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv hits over 200 military targets in Russia using drones within a year
Key developments on Sept. 23: * Ukraine hits over 200 military targets in Russia using drones within a year, Umerov says * Next few months will be ‘decisive,’ Zelensky says during speech in US, urges allies to act faster * Ukrainian forces break through another section of Russian border, 95th Br…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.