News Feed, guided bomb, Russian attack, Volodymyr Zelensky, Civilian casualties, Air defense
Zelensky: Russia used over 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 30, 2024 2:37 PM 1 min read
Emergency services fight a fire following a Russian guided aerial bomb strike near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 14, 2024. (Vlada Liberova/Libkos/Getty Images)
Russia has used more than 800 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine this week alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 30.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

Civilian casualties from guided aerial bomb attacks are often reported in areas close to the Russian border, such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy oblasts.

"Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, in particular, Russian combat aircraft where they are," Zelensky said.

"Long-range strikes and modern air defense are the basis for stopping the daily Russian terror," he said, thanking "all partners who understand this."

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on May 25 that Russia has dropped nearly 10,000 guided bombs on Ukraine since the start of 2024.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
