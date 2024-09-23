Russian attack on apartment building in Zaporizhzhia injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nine civilians were injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight on Sept. 23, including one child. The strike resulted in a partial destruction of an apartment building, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Ivan Fedorov.

Monitoring groups reported that a guided aerial bomb was used in an attack in Zaporizhzhia on the same night, claiming this was the first time a guided aerial bomb reached Zaporizhzhia. The Kyiv Independent can not immediately verify the claims.



According to Fedorov’s Telegram channel, the percussive blast and resulting debris damaged nearby buildings and a fire broke out. Fedorov also reported that emergency services have responded to the scene of the attack and the injured are receiving medical attention.



Zaporizhzhia’s Police Department has reported that there were six strikes on the city.



Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.