Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, including 12-year-old boy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the Mykhailivka village in Donetsk Oblast on June 3, killing two people and injuring one, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One of those killed was a 12-year-old boy, according to Filashkin.

Mykhailivka is located in the Pokrovsk district, which sits close to the front line of Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops gained a foothold at the district's border back in April.

The Russian military carried out the strike in the morning with a guided aerial bomb. An hour and a half later, Russian forces repeated the attack.

At least five buildings were damaged.

"Tomorrow (June 4), Ukraine will commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Children who died due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and today another name was added to this sad list," the governor said.

Donetsk Oblast is subject to intense Russian attacks on a daily basis, often more than 2,000 strikes per day.

Russian attacks over the past day injured five people in Donetsk Oblast: two in Bilozerske, two in Zalizne, and one in Vovche.