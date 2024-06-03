Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian strike in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, including 12-year-old boy

by Kateryna Hodunova June 3, 2024 2:54 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Mykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast on June 3, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked the Mykhailivka village in Donetsk Oblast on June 3, killing two people and injuring one, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

One of those killed was a 12-year-old boy, according to Filashkin.

Mykhailivka is located in the Pokrovsk district, which sits close to the front line of Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops gained a foothold at the district's border back in April.

The Russian military carried out the strike in the morning with a guided aerial bomb. An hour and a half later, Russian forces repeated the attack.

At least five buildings were damaged.

"Tomorrow (June 4), Ukraine will commemorate the Day of Remembrance of Children who died due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and today another name was added to this sad list," the governor said.

Donetsk Oblast is subject to intense Russian attacks on a daily basis, often more than 2,000 strikes per day.

Russian attacks over the past day injured five people in Donetsk Oblast: two in Bilozerske, two in Zalizne, and one in Vovche.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
11:07 AM

Zelensky: Russia strikes Ukraine almost 1,000 times over past week.

"Complete disregard for human life and constant terror is what Russia is trying to spread. In this week alone, Russian troops have launched almost 1,000 strikes with missiles of various types, satellite-guided KAB bombs, and attack drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.
1:09 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on June 2, firing 19 times and causing at least 46 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:00 PM

Ground Forces: Some online videos of conflicts with mobilization officers are Russian information operation.

Ukraine's Ground Forces said that a "heavy portion" of the videos on social media networks depicting conflicts with mobilization officers or Armed Forces servicemen are products of an "enemy information operation," according to the branch's Telegram post on June 2. Violence has occurred at some recruitment centers, making the issue vulnerable to exploitation by Russian disinformation actors.
