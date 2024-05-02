Skip to content
Police record nearly 2,000 Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast in single day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 2, 2024 12:22 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Officers of the special police force "White Angel" Hennadiy Yudin 47(L) and Dmytro Solovyi 23 (R) walk past destroyed buildings and debris during the evacuation of local residents from the village of Ocheretyne not far from Avdiivka town in Donetsk Oblast, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepaov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery, rocket, and aviation strikes 1,967 times on May 1, the regional police reported on May 2.

The figure signals a rise from the report on May 1, which said the region was struck 1,686 times on April 30. A recent peak was reported on April 29, when the police said the region was struck  2,325 times over the course of the previous day.  

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast, after it captured Avdiivka in February.

Across the region, 10 settlements came under attack over the course of the day and 61 sites of civilian infrastructure were damaged, such as houses, garages, and power lines, according to the regional police.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of four civilians, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin. A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed when Russia used Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the town of Hirnyk.

Another eight people were injured in attacks across the region on May 1.

The police said that 338 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from Donetsk Oblast on May 1. In total, 158,844 people have been evacuated from the region, including 18,722 children and 6,499 people with disabilities, according to the police.

Smelling weakness, Russia presses advantage in Donetsk Oblast
As Ukraine’s defenders and allies display a constellation of weaknesses, Russian forces are taking advantage and pushing forward in Donetsk Oblast. The Russians have begun their assault of Chasiv Yar, while a complementary, flanking assault is slowly pushing up from occupied Avdiivka, in an attempt…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:12 AM

NGO alleges Russia bombed Syrian hospital in new UN complaint.

Russian forces operating in Syria have been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country, including the intentional bombing of hospitals and the usage of "double-tap" attacks, a tactic Russia has repeated in Ukraine.
