Police record nearly 2,000 Russian strikes in Donetsk Oblast in single day

Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery, rocket, and aviation strikes 1,967 times on May 1, the regional police reported on May 2.

The figure signals a rise from the report on May 1, which said the region was struck 1,686 times on April 30. A recent peak was reported on April 29, when the police said the region was struck 2,325 times over the course of the previous day.

Russia is carrying out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast, after it captured Avdiivka in February.

Across the region, 10 settlements came under attack over the course of the day and 61 sites of civilian infrastructure were damaged, such as houses, garages, and power lines, according to the regional police.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of four civilians, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin. A 57-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man were killed when Russia used Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the town of Hirnyk.

Another eight people were injured in attacks across the region on May 1.

The police said that 338 people, including 42 children, were evacuated from Donetsk Oblast on May 1. In total, 158,844 people have been evacuated from the region, including 18,722 children and 6,499 people with disabilities, according to the police.