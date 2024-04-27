Military: Russia gains foothold in Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces managed to break in and gain a foothold in a part of Ocheretyne, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on April 27.

Ocheretyne lies around 15 kilometers (nine miles) northwest of Avdiivka, a key fortified town captured by Russia in February. The Avdiivka sector has remained one of the hottest sectors of the front as Russia continues in its offensive operations.

"The part (of Ocheretyne) in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. All steps are being taken to push the enemy out of there," Voloshyn said on air.

"Heavy battles are ongoing, the situation is under the control of Ukrainian defense forces."

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have concentrated four brigades in this direction. Ukrainian defenders are pulling in reserves and taking steps to stabilize the situation in the Avdiivka direction and restore control over Ocheretyne, he added.

Ocheretyne has become a focal point of Russian offensive efforts in the Avdiivka sector, as the DeepState monitoring site shows regular advances by Moscow's troops deeper inside the village.

Voloshyn said on April 26 that two-thirds of the village remained under Ukraine's control. He also noted that Russian troops are using chemical weapons in their attempts to storm Ocheretyne.