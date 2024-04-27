Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Ocheretyne
Edit post

Military: Russia gains foothold in Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast

by Martin Fornusek April 27, 2024 7:29 PM 2 min read
Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast, in April 2024.
Illustrative purposes only: Officers of the special police force "White Angel" Hennadiy Yudin 47(L) and Dmytro Solovyi 23 (R) walk past destroyed buildings and debris during the evacuation of local residents from the village of Ocheretyne not far from Avdiivka town in Donetsk Oblast, on April 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepaov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces managed to break in and gain a foothold in a part of Ocheretyne, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, said on April 27.

Ocheretyne lies around 15 kilometers (nine miles) northwest of Avdiivka, a key fortified town captured by Russia in February. The Avdiivka sector has remained one of the hottest sectors of the front as Russia continues in its offensive operations.

"The part (of Ocheretyne) in which the enemy is located is under our fire control. All steps are being taken to push the enemy out of there," Voloshyn said on air.

"Heavy battles are ongoing, the situation is under the control of Ukrainian defense forces."

According to the spokesperson, Russian forces have concentrated four brigades in this direction. Ukrainian defenders are pulling in reserves and taking steps to stabilize the situation in the Avdiivka direction and restore control over Ocheretyne, he added.

Ocheretyne has become a focal point of Russian offensive efforts in the Avdiivka sector, as the DeepState monitoring site shows regular advances by Moscow's troops deeper inside the village.

Voloshyn said on April 26 that two-thirds of the village remained under Ukraine's control. He also noted that Russian troops are using chemical weapons in their attempts to storm Ocheretyne.

Russia throws thousands of troops to capture Chasiv Yar. Why is it so important?
As the U.S. took months to approve the next package of much-needed military aid to Kyiv, Russia used the moment to step up its offensive operations in Ukraine. After capturing Avdiivka and multiple villages in the east, Moscow now has its eyes on the next primary target, the town
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:15 PM

Australia announces $65 million aid package for Ukraine.

The Australian government announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth 100 million Australian dollars ($65 million) on April 27, following a meeting between Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles in Lviv.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:04 PM

Russian attacks against 4 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 14.

Russian forces struck a psychiatric hospital in Kharkiv overnight, injuring a 53-year-old female patient, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. “At the time of the attack, 60 patients and five employees were in the medical building,” he said.
2:46 AM

Update: Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 5.

Russian forces attacked nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on April 26, killing two and injuring five civilians, the regional administration reported. At least 85 explosions were reported over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.