Russian strike against Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 1

A Russian artillery attack against Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast on June 30 killed one resident and injured another, Suspilne reported citing the spokesperson of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Anastasiia Miedviedieva.

"The shelling began around 3:50 p.m. A man and a woman were doing household chores in their home. A 46-year-old man died in his own garden, and a 42-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds. She is receiving medical attention," the spokesperson said.

Earlier on June 30, a Russian strike damaged a school building in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing two members of staff and injuring six others.