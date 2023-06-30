Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strike on school in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 6

by Martin Fornusek June 30, 2023 6:24 PM
A school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast damaged by the Russian strike on June 30, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast on June 30, killing two members of staff and injuring six others, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office reported that a 56-year-old teacher and a 44-year-old accountant were killed in the attack. Six more employees, including four men aged between 54 and 69 and two women aged 24 and 34, were reported as injured.

According to the report, the attack took place around 11:20 a.m. local time when 12 people were in the school building.

A school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast damaged by the Russian strike on June 30, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)
A school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast damaged by the Russian strike on June 30, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)
A school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast damaged by the Russian strike on June 30, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)

A part of the school building was entirely destroyed and the strike impacted classrooms, offices, and other premises, the prosecutor's office reported.

On the morning of June 30, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that two civilians were injured in the oblast over the past day, one in Avdiivka and another in Serebrianka.

Ukraine war latest: Budanov says Wagner will no longer fight; Ukrainian forces make gains
Key Developments on June 29: * Budanov says Wagner mercenary group will no longer fight in Ukraine * Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces making gains in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia oblasts * Ukrainian authorities train in preparation for possible Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant * Eco-…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
