Russian strike on school in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 6

Russian forces struck a school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast on June 30, killing two members of staff and injuring six others, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office reported that a 56-year-old teacher and a 44-year-old accountant were killed in the attack. Six more employees, including four men aged between 54 and 69 and two women aged 24 and 34, were reported as injured.

According to the report, the attack took place around 11:20 a.m. local time when 12 people were in the school building.

A school in Serhiivka, Donetsk Oblast damaged by the Russian strike on June 30, 2023. (Source: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)

A part of the school building was entirely destroyed and the strike impacted classrooms, offices, and other premises, the prosecutor's office reported.

On the morning of June 30, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed that two civilians were injured in the oblast over the past day, one in Avdiivka and another in Serebrianka.