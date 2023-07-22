Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian state media: Russian propagandist killed on front line

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2023 5:14 PM 2 min read
Russian propagandist Rostyslav Zhuravlov was reportedly killed on the front line on July 22, 2023. (Photo: RIA Novosti)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on July 22 that four Russian journalists were injured by cluster munitions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and that one of them, Rostislav Zhuravlev, died from his injuries during their evacuation.

The propagandists were from RIA Novosti and the Russian newspaper Izvestiya.

According to RIA Novosti, one of the injured journalists has been transferred to a Russian military medical facility in occupied Melitopol and he will be sent to occupied Crimea if his condition remains stable.

The Russian Defense Ministry has blamed Ukraine and the U.S. for the incident, RIA Novosti added.

Ukraine hasn't reacted to the accusations.

The U.S. announced that it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions in early July.

Citing Ukrainian officials, the Washington Post reported on July 20 that Ukrainian forces had already begun deploying U.S.-supplied cluster munitions against the Russian military in the southeast.

The Ukrainian military has said that the cluster munitions will not be used in cities, densely-populated areas, or on Russian territory.

More than 120 countries have signed the 2010 convention that prohibits the use of cluster munitions due to their deadly impact. Neither Ukraine, the U.S., nor Russia are among the signatories.

After the U.S. announced that it would supply Ukraine with cluster munitions, Russia threatened to begin deploying cluster munitions from its own stockpiles in "retaliation."

However, Ukrainian officials and human rights groups have said that Russia is already indiscriminately using cluster munitions against civilian targets.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

