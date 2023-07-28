Russian media report explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian media reported explosions in the center of the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast on July 28.

The Russian Shot Telegram channel reported the incident at around 4 p.m. local time. According to the report, an explosion took place in the vicinity of a local restaurant. One of the witnesses claimed that a missile hit the city, the news channel reported.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that at least 12 people were injured.

The Mash Telegram channel reported two explosions, the first one being more powerful than the second one. The blasts damaged the windows of several buildings, the channel added.

The footage shared on social media shows damaged buildings and smoke rising over the city.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The city of Taganrog is home to roughly 250,000 residents. It lies on the shores of the Sea of Azov, positioned between Russia's Rostov and Krasnodar oblasts and Ukraine.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.