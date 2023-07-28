Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media report explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 28, 2023 5:06 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the alleged explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on July 28, 2023. (Source: Shot/Telegram)
The aftermath of the alleged explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, on July 28, 2023. (Source: Shot/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian media reported explosions in the center of the Russian city of Taganrog in Rostov Oblast on July 28.

The Russian Shot Telegram channel reported the incident at around 4 p.m. local time. According to the report, an explosion took place in the vicinity of a local restaurant. One of the witnesses claimed that a missile hit the city, the news channel reported.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that at least 12 people were injured.

The Mash Telegram channel reported two explosions, the first one being more powerful than the second one. The blasts damaged the windows of several buildings, the channel added.

The footage shared on social media shows damaged buildings and smoke rising over the city.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The city of Taganrog is home to roughly 250,000 residents. It lies on the shores of the Sea of Azov, positioned between Russia's Rostov and Krasnodar oblasts and Ukraine.

There have been multiple reports since the start of the full-scale invasion about fires, explosions, and alleged acts of sabotage in Russia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.