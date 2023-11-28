Skip to content
Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 2

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 28, 2023 11:08 AM 1 min read
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant seen from the streets of Nikopol, the city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 6, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Amadeusz Swierk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Nov. 28 killed a 63-year-old man and injured two women aged 65 and 63, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A shell reportedly hit the fifth floor of a building. More people may be trapped beneath the rubble, Lysak said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian strike on Nikopol on the evening of Nov. 27 injured a 51-year-old woman, Lysak previously reported.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly suffers ‘some of highest’ casualty rates over past 6 weeks
Key developments on Nov. 27: * Russian casualty rates’ some of highest’ over last 6 weeks, UK Defense Ministry says * Ukrainian resistance blows up car with pro-Russian Chechen fighters near Melitopol; * Ukraine reportedly hits aircraft factory in Russia’s Smolensk * SBU says Kherson regional c…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

