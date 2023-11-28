Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Nov. 28 killed a 63-year-old man and injured two women aged 65 and 63, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A shell reportedly hit the fifth floor of a building. More people may be trapped beneath the rubble, Lysak said.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian strike on Nikopol on the evening of Nov. 27 injured a 51-year-old woman, Lysak previously reported.