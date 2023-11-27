Governor: Russian shelling of Nikopol injures woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast six times on Nov. 27, wounding a 51-year-old woman, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The town of Nikopol and the Marhanets community nearby were hit by the Russian shelling, Lysak said on Telegram.

The attacks reportedly damaged seven apartment buildings, 14 houses, 13 outbuildings, a school, an administrative building, a religious facility, a sports club, cars, and power lines.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

A Russian strike on Nikopol on the evening of Nov. 21 injured two men, according to the oblast governor.