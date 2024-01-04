Russian shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian artillery strike against the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Jan. 4 injured two men, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Both of the victims suffered leg injuries. One of them is in serious condition, the governor noted.

Further consequences of the attack are being determined.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian forces targeted the city with artillery also overnight on Jan. 3-4, damaging four houses, three other buildings, and power lines, Lysak said earlier.

Some 1,500 families were left without electricity as a result of the night shelling.