UPDATED: Russian shelling of Kherson kills police officer

A Russian strike against a transport company in Kherson on Oct. 2 killed a police officer and injured another three people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office initially said the attack injured at least four people, including two police officers.

Later the same day, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of Ukraine's Patrol Police, reported that one of the wounded police officers died in hospital.

According to the prosecutors, Russia carried out the attack at 10 a.m. local time, most likely using artillery.

The southern city of Kherson has been a regular target of Russian attacks since its liberation during Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Russian forces targeted Kherson and the surrounding oblast 71 times over the past day, killing one person and injuring six others, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.