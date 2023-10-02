Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UPDATED: Russian shelling of Kherson kills police officer

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 12:10 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian artillery strike against Kherson on Oct. 2, 2023. (Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian strike against a transport company in Kherson on Oct. 2 killed a police officer and injured another three people, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office initially said the attack injured at least four people, including two police officers.

Later the same day, Oleksii Biloshytskyi, first deputy chief of Ukraine's Patrol Police, reported that one of the wounded police officers died in hospital.

According to the prosecutors, Russia carried out the attack at 10 a.m. local time, most likely using artillery.

The southern city of Kherson has been a regular target of Russian attacks since its liberation during Ukraine's counteroffensive last fall.

Russian forces targeted Kherson and the surrounding oblast 71 times over the past day, killing one person and injuring six others, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
