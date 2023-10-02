Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 5, injure 15 over past day

by Martin Fornusek October 2, 2023 11:47 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Oct. 2, 2023. (Source: Governor Serhii Lysak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out attacks against nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least five civilians and injuring at least 15 others, local officials reported early on Oct. 2.

Russian forces targeted Donetsk Oblast over the past day, killing three people and injuring five, the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said.

One person was killed in Neskuchne, one in Avdiivka, and another one in Torske, according to the officials. Four people were injured in Kindrativka and one in Nove, the report said.

A man was killed in Russian shelling of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attacks reportedly damaged several buildings in Vovchansk, as well as elsewhere in the oblast.

Russia carried out 71 strikes against Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing one person and injuring six others, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

The strikes also damaged buildings of educational and medical institutions, a factory, and other civilian sites in the oblast, the governor clarified.

In Luhansk Oblast, a man was hospitalized following Russian strikes against Novoliubivka and Nevske, Governor Artem Lysohor reported.

One civilian was wounded in a Russian attack against the Druzhba community of Sumy Oblast on Oct. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said.

Russian forces targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast 144 times over the past day, injuring two men aged 64 and 55 in Orikhiv, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
