Russian shelling of Kharkiv Oblast injures 16

Russian shelling of the city of Pervomaiskyi in Kharkiv Oblast injured at least 16 people, including seven children, the regional police service reported on July 4.

The explosions in the city were reported around 1:35 p.m. local time, according to the oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov.

"Based on preliminary information, a high-explosive projectile was used in the shelling," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

"As a result, several cars caught fire in the parking lot. Currently, we know of 12 injured people, including five children."

The governor informed that appropriate services are working on the site and the injured are receiving medical attention.

On July 3, a 32-year-old man was hospitalized after detonating a mine in Izium, Syniehubov reported.