Russian attacks kill 9, injure 34 over past day

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 12:11 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike against Sumy on July 3, 2023. (Source: Sumy Regional Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes targeted nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least nine civilians and injuring 34, local officials reported on July 4.

The attacks targeted Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts.

In Chernihiv Oblast, three people were injured in the attacks, Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Russian forces targeted the village of Budo-Vorobivska, where three residents were wounded. Two of them were taken by ambulance, the governor wrote on Telegram.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported one resident killed and two injured.

According to the governor, one person was killed in Predtechyne, one was injured in Druzhba, and another in Hostre.

The shelling also damaged multiple buildings across the oblast, Kyrylenko wrote.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling left no causalities but a 32-year-old man was injured by a mine in Izium, Governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote.

Russian attacks killed two people and injured six in Kherson Oblast over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The injuries reportedly included a married couple in the village of Kindiika and three civilians in a village near Stanislav.

Two people were killed in the morning strike against residential buildings in Kherson, the Prosecutor-General's Office wrote.

In the strikes against Sumy Oblast, six people lost their lives and 22 were injured, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Three residents were killed and 21 injured in the drone strike against the city of center of Sumy, the administration wrote on Telegram.

Two more people were reported killed and one wounded in the strike against the Shalyhyne community, and another was killed in the mortar attack on the Yunakivka community.

A 51-year-old man was injured in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Yurii Malashko said. The governor also reported 64 cases of destruction of civilian infrastructure and property.

There were also strikes recorded against Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts but local officials reported on civilian causalities.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
