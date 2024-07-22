Russian shelling injures 5 in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

At least five people were injured after Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 22.

Lysak said that a 37-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition as a result of the attack, and that four others were treated on an outpatient basis.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Five people, including a ten-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian attack on the city on July 7.

On July 2, four people were killed, including two elderly women, and 10 others were injured in another Russian strike on Nikopol.