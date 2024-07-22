Skip to content
Russian shelling injures 5 in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 22, 2024 4:53 PM 1 min read
A sign marking the entrance to Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Dec. 12, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
At least five people were injured after Russian forces shelled the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 22.

Lysak said that a 37-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition as a result of the attack, and that four others were treated on an outpatient basis.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Five people, including a ten-year-old boy, were injured in a Russian attack on the city on July 7.

On July 2, four people were killed, including two elderly women, and 10 others were injured in another Russian strike on Nikopol.

Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to 4
The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on July 19 has risen to four, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on July 20.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
