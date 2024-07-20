Skip to content
Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to 4

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 20, 2024 12:05 PM 1 min read
Residents inspect the damaged building after a Russian attack in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on July 19, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on July 19 has risen to four, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on July 20.

A man injured in the strike died in hospital, Sienkevych said. The other victims are a 12-year-old boy, an elderly woman, and another man.

The attack hit a residential part of Mykolaiv during the afternoon, injuring at least a dozen people. The blast damaged 19 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and numerous cars.

"Russia proves every day with its terror that pressure on it is not enough. This destruction of life must be stopped," Zelensky said in response to the attack.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.

Drone attack damages power, water supply in Poltava Oblast
A Russian drone attack in Poltava Oblast overnight left thousands of people without power and running water, Governor Filip Pronin reported on July 20.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
