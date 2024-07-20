Death toll from Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Mykolaiv on July 19 has risen to four, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on July 20.

A man injured in the strike died in hospital, Sienkevych said. The other victims are a 12-year-old boy, an elderly woman, and another man.

The attack hit a residential part of Mykolaiv during the afternoon, injuring at least a dozen people. The blast damaged 19 residential buildings, a kindergarten, and numerous cars.

"Russia proves every day with its terror that pressure on it is not enough. This destruction of life must be stopped," Zelensky said in response to the attack.

Mykolaiv Oblast and other southern regions regularly suffer Russian attacks. The city of Mykolaiv lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson Oblast.