4 injured including child by Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 7, 2024 11:25 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of an attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 7, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured by Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 7, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak.

The victims suffered shrapnel and burn wounds, according Lysak's post on Telegram.

Apartments and houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the yards, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian attack on Nikopol kills 4, injures 10
Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing four people and injuring 10, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
