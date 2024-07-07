4 injured including child by Russian attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A ten-year-old boy and four women were injured by Russian attacks on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 7, according to regional Governor Serhii Lysak.

The victims suffered shrapnel and burn wounds, according Lysak's post on Telegram.

Apartments and houses were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the yards, Lysak said.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.