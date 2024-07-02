Skip to content
News Feed, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attack, Ukraine, War, Russia, Nikopol
Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2 elderly women, injures 9

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 2, 2024 4:59 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing two people and injuring nine, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The killed victims were two women, aged 61 and 68. Among the injured were two children, aged 9 and 17, the governor said.

The attack damaged houses, educational institutions, shops, a clinic, a beauty salon and a car, according to the governor.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 42, regional authorities said.

Death toll of Russia’s June 28 attack on Dnipro rises to 2
Russian troops carried out a missile attack on the city of Dnipro on June 28, damaging a nine-story building. At least 12 were wounded, the authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:42 PM

EU introduces 'emergency brake' on eggs, sugar imports from Ukraine.

According to the newly implemented rules, an emergency brake can be applied to imports of eggs, poultry, sugar, oats, maize, groats, and honey. The measure will be automatically triggered if import volumes reach the average yearly imports recorded between July 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2023.
11:03 AM

Ukraine-born Congresswoman Spartz charged with weapons violation.

"Last Friday, Representative (Victoria) Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport," a spokesperson for the congresswoman told NBC News.
