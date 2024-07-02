Russian attack on Nikopol kills 2 elderly women, injures 9

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 2, killing two people and injuring nine, including children, regional Governor Serhii Lysak reported citing preliminary information.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The killed victims were two women, aged 61 and 68. Among the injured were two children, aged 9 and 17, the governor said.

The attack damaged houses, educational institutions, shops, a clinic, a beauty salon and a car, according to the governor.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed at least four people and injured at least 42, regional authorities said.