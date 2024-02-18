Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Abbey Fenbert February 18, 2024 5:03 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 17, killing one person and injuring another, the regional military administration reported.

Shelling in the community of Khotin killed one resident and left another injured, the authorities said. The attacks also damaged homes and a farm building.

The Russian military launched 53 attacks throughout the day, targeting the communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Yunakivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Myropillia.

The attacks caused 253 explosions in the area.

Shelling is a constant reality for the residents along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. An attack on Feb. 16 killed a man in Bilopillia, a frequent target of Russian attacks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Comments

Editors' Picks

