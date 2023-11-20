Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian shelling in Nikopol kills 83-year-old woman

by Nate Ostiller November 20, 2023 3:58 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on Nov. 20. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery on Nov. 20, killing an 83-year-old woman and injuring a 53-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In addition, several residential buildings, cars, and gas and electricity lines were damaged.

Lysak said that the extent of the damage was still being investigated, as well as if there were any other casualties.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol  11 times on Nov. 14, killing a 26-year-old man.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander
Key developments on Nov. 19: * Zelensky replaces Medical Forces Commander * Ukrainian teenager deported to Russia returns to Ukraine * Explosion reported in Russian-occupied Melitopol * Russian attacks on Kherson injure 6, including 2 kids * Defense Ministry: Russia has lost 7,000 troops over…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
11:56 PM

Zelensky: European Commission to analyze Ukrainian legislation.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the European Commission will soon begin assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU laws. The screening will be the first step in Ukraine's soon-to-start accession talks with the EU.
11:22 AM

Putin: Russia has no reason or interest to fight with NATO directly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 17 denied that he has designs to attack any NATO country, reacting to the speech of U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month. Putin has made multiple threats in the past to neighboring states. Russia is currently occupying parts of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.