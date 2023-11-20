Russian shelling in Nikopol kills 83-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with artillery on Nov. 20, killing an 83-year-old woman and injuring a 53-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In addition, several residential buildings, cars, and gas and electricity lines were damaged.

Lysak said that the extent of the damage was still being investigated, as well as if there were any other casualties.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

Russian troops attacked Nikopol 11 times on Nov. 14, killing a 26-year-old man.