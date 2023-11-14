Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol kill 1, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 11 times on Nov. 14, killing a 26-year-old man, reported Governor Serhii Lysak.

Another man was injured when Russia used artillery and kamikaze drones to attack the city of Nikopol, according to Lysak.

The attacks reportedly damaged an apartment building, four houses, two cars, and a power line.

Russian forces also targeted three other communities in the Nikopol district, damaging two apartment buildings and a power line, Lysak said on Telegram. No casualties were reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the mostly dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from the Russian-occupied Enerhodar and Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Russian military shelled the Nikopol district on Nov. 13, wounding a 42-year-old man, according to the regional governor.