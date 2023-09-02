Russian troops shell Kherson, injuring two

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson overnight on Sept. 2, injuring two residents, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.



A 49-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries to the chest and a 69-year-old woman had facial injuries. Both suffered trauma as a result of the explosion.



A day prior, Russian shelling struck a private residence, killing a 34-year-old man.



After being liberated in November, Kherson saw continuous shelling from Russian troops on the other side of the river.



The regional governor said that more than 15,000 buildings, mostly residences, have taken damage as a result of the full-scale war.