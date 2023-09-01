Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russia’s war has damaged 15,000 civilian properties in Kherson Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova September 2, 2023 12:15 AM 2 min read
A view of a crater left over from a Russian rocket explosion in a residential neighborhood as Russia-Ukraine war continues, in Kherson Oblast, Ukraine on Feb. 20, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s full-scale invasion has damaged 15,000 civilian properties in Kherson Oblast, most of which are residential buildings, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin told Interfax Ukraine.

This number includes around 5,000 damaged houses that can not be restored, Prokudin said in an exclusive interview published on Sept. 1.

There are also 274 educational and sports institutions, 181 hospitals, 43 industrial facilities, and the “completely destroyed” Kherson International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Kakhovka dam disaster has caused over Hr 146 billion ( $4 billion) worth of damages only to the environment, according to the governor.

Ukraine’s south threatened with long-term economic, agricultural decline after Kakhovka dam destruction
Ukraine’s agricultural heartland in the south of the country is threatened with long-term decline following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and dam, Ukrainian officials fear. The destruction of the dam in the early hours of June 6, and the start of the draining of the Kakh…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk

“Unique flora and fauna were destroyed, almost a third of the forests were affected (64,000 hectares), 30% of the nature reserve is at risk of disappearing, and 1,300 hectares of fields were flooded.”

Russia’s destruction of the dam had led to devastating floods in Kherson Oblast that damaged or destroyed 4,000 homes in the region, with 1,300 of them impossible to repair, Prokudin told the media outlet. The regional authorities reportedly need about $35 million to restore the rest of the houses.

Prokudin added that the total cost of damages to Kherson Oblast caused by Russian occupation has not yet been calculated as a third of the region still remains under Russian occupation.

Ukraine liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.