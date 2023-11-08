Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Proxy official killed by car bomb in occupied Luhansk

by Nate Ostiller November 8, 2023 11:54 AM 2 min read
Russia's proxy official Mikhail Filiponenko, who was killed by a car bomb in occupied Luhansk on Nov. 8, 2023. (Russian propaganda Telegram channels)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's proxy official and former military commander, Mikhail Filiponenko, was killed by a car bomb in occupied Luhansk, Russian state-run media TASS reported on Nov. 8, citing Telegram channels of other proxy officials in the area.

TASS noted that it was not the first time a car bomb had been used in an attempt on his life — Filiponenko's car was previously blown up in February 2023.

Russian officials, their proxies, and collaborators have been routinely targeted in both occupied parts of Ukraine and in Russia. Kyiv does not typically comment on the attacks.

Oleg Tsaryov, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician who fled Ukraine in 2014, was shot in occupied Crimea on Oct. 27. He survived the attack but was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Earlier in October, Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

The Washington Post released an article on Oct. 23 alleging that Ukrainian intelligence services were behind a number of high-profile assassinations of targets inside Russia.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on the article, saying that it would only be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

Ukraine war latest: US Senate Democrats block bill to aid Israel without Ukraine support
Key developments on Nov. 7: * US Senate Democrats block bill to aid Israel without Ukraine support * Central Election Commission: Elections are not held during wartime * Zelensky: First Dutch F-16 jets already in Romania * Media: EU believes Ukraine has implemented 4 of 7 steps needed for membe…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
