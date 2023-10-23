Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU says 'comments after victory' following media report linking it to assassinations inside Russia

by Martin Fornusek October 24, 2023 12:06 AM 1 min read
Alexander Dugin (C) talks to businessman and owner of Tsargrad TV Channel Konstantin Malofeev (L) during a memorial ceremony for his daughter Daria Dugina, on Aug. 23, 2022 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on today's Washington Post article linking Ukrainian intelligence services to the killing of high-profile Russian military and pro-war figures in a comment for RBC Ukraine on Oct. 23.

"We do not comment on information received by the media from their sources," the SBU's press service said.

The Security Service added that it would be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations only after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

The Washington Post wrote earlier on Oct. 23, citing undisclosed sources, that the SBU and Ukraine's military intelligence, the HUR, have been responsible for dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.

Ukrainian agencies were reportedly behind the killings of Russian Navy officer Stanislav Rzhytskyi in Krasnodar and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg.

The SBU was also allegedly responsible for the car bombing that killed Russian propagandist Darya Dugina, while her father, ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, was the intended target, the Post said.

"All targets hit by the SBU are completely legal," the Security Service's Head Vasyl Maliuk told the Washington Post, without referring to any concrete cases.

He nevertheless added that Ukraine "does everything to ensure that fair punishment will 'catch up' with all traitors, war criminals, and collaborators."

Washington Post: Ukraine conducts ‘high-value’ assassinations inside Russia
The Washington Post reported on Oct. 23, citing undisclosed official sources, that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was allegedly behind dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.