SBU says 'comments after victory' following media report linking it to assassinations inside Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) refused to comment on today's Washington Post article linking Ukrainian intelligence services to the killing of high-profile Russian military and pro-war figures in a comment for RBC Ukraine on Oct. 23.

"We do not comment on information received by the media from their sources," the SBU's press service said.

The Security Service added that it would be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations only after Ukraine's victory over Russia.

The Washington Post wrote earlier on Oct. 23, citing undisclosed sources, that the SBU and Ukraine's military intelligence, the HUR, have been responsible for dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.

Ukrainian agencies were reportedly behind the killings of Russian Navy officer Stanislav Rzhytskyi in Krasnodar and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg.

The SBU was also allegedly responsible for the car bombing that killed Russian propagandist Darya Dugina, while her father, ultranationalist Alexander Dugin, was the intended target, the Post said.

"All targets hit by the SBU are completely legal," the Security Service's Head Vasyl Maliuk told the Washington Post, without referring to any concrete cases.

He nevertheless added that Ukraine "does everything to ensure that fair punishment will 'catch up' with all traitors, war criminals, and collaborators."