Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian media: Illegitimate United Russia party representative killed in car bomb in Kherson Oblast

by Nate Ostiller October 7, 2023 7:01 PM 1 min read
A man rides a bicycle under a Russian sham election campaign billboard showing Kremlin-installed proxies in eastern Ukraine running with Russia's ruling party, United Russia, in occupied Donetsk on Aug. 12, 2023. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, Russian state-run media RIA Novosti claimed on Oct.7.

RIA Novosti said Malov was in "serious condition" following the explosion, and later reported that he died from the injuries he sustained.

No mention was made as to who was behind the explosion.

Malov, who Russian state-controlled media claim was building a so-called "new life" in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka, was an illegitimate representative of the United Russian party in the area.

Russia held sham "elections" in the parts of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts that it illegally occupies in September.

The so-called elections, which were neither free nor democratic, were denounced by both Kyiv and the West.

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
