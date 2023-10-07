Russian media: Illegitimate United Russia party representative killed in car bomb in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vladimir Malov, a member of Russia's ruling United Russia party, was killed in a car bomb explosion in the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, Russian state-run media RIA Novosti claimed on Oct.7.

RIA Novosti said Malov was in "serious condition" following the explosion, and later reported that he died from the injuries he sustained.

No mention was made as to who was behind the explosion.

Malov, who Russian state-controlled media claim was building a so-called "new life" in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka, was an illegitimate representative of the United Russian party in the area.

Russia held sham "elections" in the parts of Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts that it illegally occupies in September.

The so-called elections, which were neither free nor democratic, were denounced by both Kyiv and the West.