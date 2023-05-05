Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian proxies in Zaporizhzhia Oblast announce displacement of civilians from front-line settlements

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 5:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast plan to move 70,000 residents deeper into the occupied territories, a top Moscow-installed proxy Andrey Kozenko told Russian state-owned news agency TASS on May 5.

Kozenko said the displacement had already started in the Polohy district, from which 500 civilians were relocated to the Russian-occupied city of Berdiansk.

Earlier, Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Russian occupation authorities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, announced the partial displacement of residents of 18 front-line settlements.

Yevhen Balytskyi called the displacement "evacuation" caused by alleged "increased enemy's shelling" of the Russian-occupied settlements.

The settlements include Tymoshivka, Smyrnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibysheve, Pryshyb, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasylivka, Velyka Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mykhailivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, Enerhodar, Polohy, Kinski Rozdory, Rozivka.

Last fall, amid Ukraine's counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast, Russian occupation authorities were also conducting a forced relocation campaign in the region, calling it "evacuation."

Ukraine is expected to launch a major counteroffensive in the coming weeks. The long-awaited counteroffensive is seen as a critical juncture to take back Ukrainian territory under Russian control.

Occupation authorities prepare evacuation plans in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Evacuation plans are being prepared by Russian authorities in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported on May 1.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.