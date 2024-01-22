Skip to content
Russian proxies claim Ukrainian attack on Donetsk kills 27

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 22, 2024 2:09 AM 2 min read
Victims and mourners in the snow after an attack on Russian-occupied Donetsk on Jan. 21, 2024. Russian proxy officials claimed the attack killed 27 people and injured 25. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An attack on a marketplace in Donetsk on Jan. 21 allegedly killed 27 civilians and injured 25 others, Denis Pushilin, the head of Russia's illegal occupation administration in Donetsk Oblast, reported via Telegram.

Pushilin claimed that Ukrainian troops carried out the shelling, which struck the city's Tekstilshchik neighborhood.

He said 18 people were hospitalized after Ukrainian forces targeted a busy residential area with drones and artillery, and that two of the injured victims were teenagers. He also announced that Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast would observe a day of mourning on Jan. 22.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify Pushilin's claims.

The press office of Ukraine's Tavria Group, the military units fighting on the southeastern front lines, issued a statement denying involvement in the attack.

"Russians are spreading information about a strike on the market in Donetsk," the statement read.

"We responsibly declare that the forces under the control of the Tavria military unit did not engage in combat operations in this case. Donetsk is Ukraine! Russia will have to be held accountable for the lives of Ukrainians that were taken."

In the Ukrainian-controlled area of the region, Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Jan. 21 that Grad rockets fired by Russian troops killed one person and injured another. He urged all remaining residents to evacuate the oblast.

Pushilin's allegations follow multiple reports of Ukrainian attacks on targets in rear areas of Russia and in occupied Crimea.

Explosions and large fires were reported in several Russian cities overnight on Jan. 21, in a possible coordinated effort by Kyiv to strike key targets deep inside Russian territory.

The terminal of Russia's Novatek natural gas company halted operations after an alleged Ukrainian drone attack caused a massive fire in the port of Ust-Luga near St. Petersburg. Other attacks on Russian military infrastructure were reported in Russia's Tula, Smolensk, and Oryol oblasts.

Local media and Russian occupation authorities also reported several explosions in the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Jan. 21.

Pushilin was found guilty of collaboration on Dec. 27 and sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for his role in Russia's occupation of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Reports of explosions, fires in Russian rear, occupied Sevastopol after alleged Ukrainian strikes
Key developments on Jan. 21: * Multiple explosions, fires reported overnight in Russian rear due to alleged long-range Ukrainian strikes * Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol * Air Force: Russian air defense sufficient on front lines, in Crimea but not on Russian soil * Budanov: North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

