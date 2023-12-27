Skip to content
Top collaborator in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast sentenced to 15 years in jail in absentia

by Dinara Khalilova December 27, 2023 3:58 PM 2 min read
Archive photo. Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian illegal occupation administration in Donetsk Oblast, speaks at a meeting in Donetsk, Ukraine, on May 14, 2014. (John Moore/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Russian illegal occupation administration in Donetsk Oblast, was found guilty of undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and collaborationism, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Dec. 27.

He was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

It was reportedly proved in court that Pushilin had held a meeting of the so-called council of the Russian occupation government in Donetsk Oblast last September, which approved holding a sham referendum on "joining the Russian Federation."

Following such "referendums" in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin claimed on Sept. 30 last year that Russia was annexing these Ukrainian regions in an attempt to solidify Russia's territorial gains in the full-scale invasion.

Russia only partly occupies the four oblasts and controls the regional centers in just two of them. Donetsk and Luhansk have been occupied since Russia's first invasion of the Donbas in 2014.

Life under occupation: ‘I was forced to vote in sham referendum at gunpoint’
Editor’s Note: This story includes interviews with people living under the Russian occupation. Their names have been changed to protect their identity as they have shared sensitive information that could place them and their families in danger. Mariupol resident Oleksandr, 53, had just entered a ha…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

"In addition, Pushilin repeatedly emphasized in (Russian)-controlled media the need to annex the occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast to the Russian Federation. He thereby called for the capture of the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation," the prosecutors wrote.

Pushilin signed an "agreement" with Putin on declaring the occupied territories of the Ukrainian eastern region "a federal subject" of Russia, the Prosecutor General's Office added.

Makiivka-born Pushilin, 42, became the top Russian proxy in the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast in 2018 following the assassination of the previous Moscow-installed leader, Alexander Zakharchenko.

On Nov. 8, an Odesa court found Volodymyr Saldo, a Ukrainian politician turned top Russian proxy in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, guilty of treason, collaborationism, and justifying the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
