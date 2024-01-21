Skip to content
1 killed, 1 injured in Russian rocket strike on Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2024 5:39 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Kurakhove on Jan. 21, 2024. (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kurakhove with Grad rockets, killing one civilian and injuring another, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Jan. 21.

Residential buildings were targeted in the attack, according to Filashkin. A 31-year-old man was killed at the site of the rocket impact.

A kindergarten and several houses were also damaged by the strikes, causing a fire to break out. While the fire has been extinguished, authorities are assessing its aftermath, the governor said.

Kurakhove is located around 12 kilometers west of the front line running near the destroyed town of Mariinka, which Russian forces took the last streets of in December. It was home to over 18,000 people prior to the full-scale invasion.

Filashkin urged all residents remaining in Donetsk Oblast to evacuate the region.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
