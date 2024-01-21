1 killed, 1 injured in Russian rocket strike on Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked the city of Kurakhove with Grad rockets, killing one civilian and injuring another, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Jan. 21.



Residential buildings were targeted in the attack, according to Filashkin. A 31-year-old man was killed at the site of the rocket impact.



A kindergarten and several houses were also damaged by the strikes, causing a fire to break out. While the fire has been extinguished, authorities are assessing its aftermath, the governor said.



Kurakhove is located around 12 kilometers west of the front line running near the destroyed town of Mariinka, which Russian forces took the last streets of in December. It was home to over 18,000 people prior to the full-scale invasion.



Filashkin urged all residents remaining in Donetsk Oblast to evacuate the region.