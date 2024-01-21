Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Explosions reported in occupied Sevastopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 21, 2024 3:12 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: A view of the Bay of Sevastopol on Aug. 13, 2015 in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. (Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Local media and Russian occupation authorities reported several explosions in the port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on Jan. 21.

Around three explosions were heard in the early afternoon, according to a local correspondent for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Crimean service.

Soon after, the head of the Russian-installed city authorities Mikhail Rozvozhaev reported that an airborne target had been shot down over the sea nearby.

Later in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two Ukrainian missiles had been shot down over the western coast of Crimea.

As the full-scale war has developed, military facilities and infrastructure in Russian-occupied Crimea has become increasingly vulnerable to long-range Ukrainian drone and missile strikes.

Most spectactularly, separate Ukrainian strikes in September 2023, reportedly with British-made Storm Shadow missiles, destroyed a Russian landing ship, submarine, and the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Inside occupied Ukraine’s most effective resistance movements
Acts of resistance come in many shapes and sizes. From a colored ribbon tied to a tree or a flag raised over a remote mountain face, to a quick tip-off on an encrypted app that sets off a chain of events culminating in the destruction of a warship, everything counts.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.