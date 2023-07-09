Russian proxy claims cruise missile shot down in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian-installed proxy head in occupied Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, claimed on Telegram on July 9 that the air defense downed a cruise missile near Kerch.

Krym Realii media outlet reported that several explosions were heard in occupied Crimea at around 12 p.m. on July 9.

Following Aksyonov's claim, local Telegram channels also reported that the traffic was temporarily stopped at the Crimean Bridge that connects the Russian-occupied peninsula and mainland Russia over the Kerch Strait. There have been no further details.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.

Defense Ministry’s Military Media Center reported on July 8 that Russia is fortifying its defenses in occupied Crimea to prepare for a potential Ukrainian advance.

On Oct. 8, a massive explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by Russia in 2018, partially destroying the portion that carried railway traffic.

Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted pro-Kremlin then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Ukraine has set itself the goal of total liberation of the occupied territories, including Crimea.