Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Defense Ministry: Russian forces prepare for possible hostilities in Crimea

by Alexander Khrebet July 8, 2023 11:45 PM 2 min read
A plume of smoke rises from the site of a drone strike in the harbor of occupied Sevastopol, Crimea, on Oct. 29, 2022. (Benjamin Pittet/Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is fortifying its defenses in occupied Crimea to prepare for a potential Ukrainian advance, the Defense Ministry’s Military Media Center reported on July 8.

Fortifications have reportedly been erected in the northern, western, and eastern parts of the occupied peninsula. According to the center, Russia has also reinforced the region's isthmuses, a narrow piece of land connecting mainland Ukraine with the peninsula.

Russia occupied the Crimean Peninsula in early 2014, and has been using it to launch missiles against Ukraine and as a logistic route to transfer equipment to the southern battlefield.

Who does Crimea really belong to?
Russia’s war against Ukraine began in Crimea. In February 2014, as the pro-Russian regime in Kyiv was killing protesters on the barricades of the EuroMaidan Revolution, thousands of Russian troops without insignia began occupying strategic locations and military bases in the Crimean Peninsula. Wit…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported on June 21 that Russia reinforces positions in southern Ukraine, specifically with a nine-kilometer defense zone near the land bridge between Crimea and Kherson Oblast.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are also focusing on defending its warships and the Black Sea and Sea of Azov naval bases, Military Media Center reported.

Russian military facilities and infrastructure sites that could be used by Russian forces in Crimea have been targeted in recent months. Ukraine does not claim responsibility for these attacks.

Moscow began to build fortifications in Crimea and the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, preparing for possible Ukrainian advances in the south in mid-November last year, just after Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson.

Ukraine has set itself the goal of total liberation of the occupied territories, including Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 2, the Ukrainian Navy Day, that if Russian warships stay in the Black Sea, they will fear to get close to Crimea.

Russia’s centuries-long quest to conquer Ukraine
Editor’s Note: This is episode 2 of “Ukraine’s True History,” a video and story series by the Kyiv Independent. The series is funded by the Institute for War and Peace Reporting within the program “Ukraine Forward: Amplifying Analysis.” The program is financed by the MATRA Programme of the Embassy o…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
