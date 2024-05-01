Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence, Drone attacks, oil refineries, Russian oil industry
UPDATED: Ukrainian drones attack oil refineries in Russia's Ryazan, Voronezh oblasts

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2024 11:03 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: The Ryazan Oil Refinery in Ryazan, Russia. (Wikipedia)
Editor's note: The article was updated after sources in Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) confirmed the attacks in a comment for the Kyiv Independent.

Drones operated by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a refinery in Voronezh Oblast overnight on May 1, military intelligence sources confirmed for the Kyiv Independent.

Russian authorities reported on drone strikes against the two oblasts earlier on May 1, with claims being spread on the Russian Telegram channels that the Ryazan refinery was on fire.

Ukrainian media outlets subsequently reported that Ukraine's military intelligence agency was behind the attacks.

The first four explosions could be heard at the Ryazan refinery at around 2 a.m. local time, after which a large fire started on the facility's territory, the sources said.

According to Russian media, fragments of a downed drone also damaged buildings in Voronezh Oblast.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces downed six Ukrainian drones overnight: three over Voronezh Oblast, one over Ryazan Oblast, one over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces have recently launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. Attacks against oil depots in Russia's Smolensk Oblast last week destroyed 26,000 cubic meters of fuel, security sources told the Kyiv Independent.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, the largest plant operated by the Rosneft company, was reportedly targeted also back on March 13.

The strikes against Russia's oil industry have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear that Washington does not support Ukraine's targeting of oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

Ukraine retorted that it considers Russian refineries to be legitimate military targets.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:06 AM

G7 agrees to reduce dependency on Russian nuclear energy supplies.

"We note the ongoing efforts by countries which operate Russian-designed reactors to make progress in securing alternative nuclear fuel contracts and to reduce dependencies related to spare parts, components, and services," read the statement issued after a two-day ministerial summit in Torino, Italy.
6:34 AM

US Senate approves ban on Russian uranium imports.

The U.S. Senate on April 30 voted unanimously to approve legislation banning imports of enriched uranium from Russia. The legislation will now advance to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden must sign the bill in order for it to become law.
