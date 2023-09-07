Russian official claims drones shot down over Rostov-on-Don, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones flying over the Russian city Rostov-on-Don were shot down the night of Sept. 7, damaging cars and injuring one person, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed in a Telegram post.

Golubev said that air defense systems were triggered around 3 a.m. local time. According to his announcement, Russian air defense then destroyed two drones.

He claimed that one was shot down outside Rostov-on-Don in the western part of the oblast, while the other fell in the city center, near 42 Pushkinskaya Street.

Golubev said that the falling drone caused damage to several vehicles and that one person was injured, but refused to go to the hospital.

No other casualties were reported.

The southern city of Rostov-on-Don was occupied by Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin in a brief insurrection against Moscow in June 2023.

Reports of drone strikes and drone interceptions within the Russian Federation have become increasingly common as Russia continues to push its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.