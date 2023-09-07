Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official claims drones shot down over Rostov-on-Don, injuring 1

by Abbey Fenbert September 7, 2023 4:32 AM 1 min read
Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev, June 2023. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones flying over the Russian city Rostov-on-Don were shot down the night of Sept. 7, damaging cars and injuring one person, Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed in a Telegram post.

Golubev said that air defense systems were triggered around 3 a.m. local time. According to his announcement, Russian air defense then destroyed two drones.

He claimed that one was shot down outside Rostov-on-Don in the western part of the oblast, while the other fell in the city center, near 42 Pushkinskaya Street.

Golubev said that the falling drone caused damage to several vehicles and that one person was injured, but refused to go to the hospital.

No other casualties were reported.

The southern city of Rostov-on-Don was occupied by Wagner mercenaries led by Yevgeny Prigozhin in a brief insurrection against Moscow in June 2023.

Reports of drone strikes and drone interceptions within the Russian Federation have become increasingly common as Russia continues to push its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Update: Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills 17, injures 32
The number of casualties from a Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast today has risen to 17 killed and 32 injured, the Internal Affairs Ministry said on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. local time.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.