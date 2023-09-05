Russia claims drones shot down over Kaluga and Moscow regions

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that two drones were shot down over Russian territory on Sept. 5, one over the Kaluga region and the second over the town of Istra in Moscow Oblast.

According to Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the drones were "trying to carry out an attack against Moscow."

Claims of drones shot down over Russian territory are becoming an increasingly frequent event.

Late last month, Russia announced that its air defense forces destroyed 42 Ukraine-launched drones over the Crimean Peninsula and one missile over Kaluga Oblast.