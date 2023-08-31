Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official claims 3 drones shot down over Bryansk

by Elsa Court August 31, 2023 2:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three drones have been shot down over the city of Bryansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, claimed on Aug. 31.

Bogomaz alleged the drones were downed after local residents called the emergency services about seeing suspicious aircraft.

The Russian National Guard, known as Rosgvardiya, arrived at the scene and shot the three drones out of the air using an anti-drone gun, causing no damage or casualties, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, has been the target of consecutive drone attacks over recent days.

On the evening of Aug. 30, the governor claimed that two drones had been shot down over the region.

Drones were also reported to be flying above Bryansk the previous evening, when the biggest drone attack against Russia or Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion took place on the night of Aug. 29.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units shot down two drones flying over Bryansk Oblast on the night of Aug. 28.

On the evening of Aug. 26, Bogomaz again claimed that a drone was shot down over Bryasnk Oblast.

Biggest drone attack on Russia, Crimea reported
Russian media reported what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian territory and Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Aug. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court


Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.