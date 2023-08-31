Russian official claims 3 drones shot down over Bryansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three drones have been shot down over the city of Bryansk, Aleksandr Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk Oblast, claimed on Aug. 31.

Bogomaz alleged the drones were downed after local residents called the emergency services about seeing suspicious aircraft.

The Russian National Guard, known as Rosgvardiya, arrived at the scene and shot the three drones out of the air using an anti-drone gun, causing no damage or casualties, Bogomaz wrote on Telegram.

Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts, has been the target of consecutive drone attacks over recent days.

On the evening of Aug. 30, the governor claimed that two drones had been shot down over the region.

Drones were also reported to be flying above Bryansk the previous evening, when the biggest drone attack against Russia or Crimea since the start of the full-scale invasion took place on the night of Aug. 29.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units shot down two drones flying over Bryansk Oblast on the night of Aug. 28.

On the evening of Aug. 26, Bogomaz again claimed that a drone was shot down over Bryasnk Oblast.



