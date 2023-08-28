Russia claims 2 drones shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 1 over Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units shot down two drones flying over Bryansk Oblast on the night of Aug. 28. Shortly after, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that another drone was destroyed over Moscow.

No casualties were reported in either area.

Sobyanin said that air defense shot down the Moscow-bound drone near Lyubertsy, and that emergency services were working at the scene.

Earlier that night, Russian media reported that Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports had both been temporarily shut down.

The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the attempted drone strike to Ukraine. Kyiv has made no comment.

A day earlier, on Aug. 27, Russian officials claimed that a drone was destroyed over the Trubchevsk district in Bryansk Oblast.

Drone strikes in Russian territory have increased in recent weeks.