Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian official accuses CIA, MI6 of involvement in Crimean bridge drone attack

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 24, 2023 3:38 PM 2 min read
Maxar satellite imagery showing a closeup view of Kerch Strait and the new damage to the Crimea Bridge which connects occupied Crimea to Russia on July 17, 2023. (Satellite image by Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian official in occupied Crimea claimed that the CIA, MI6, and Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) collaborated to attack the Crimean bridge with naval drones, Russian state-run media Ria Novosti said on Oct. 24.

Vladimir Konstantinov, a Russian proxy official in Crimea, alleged that the July 2023 strike directly involved the U.K. and U.S. intelligence agencies, claiming that Ukraine could not have carried out the attack on its own. The SBU took credit for the attack in August, saying that 'Sea Baby' experimental marine drones had been used to damage the bridge.

Konstantinov cited the Oct. 23 article by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which detailed the SBU's high-profile assassinations of Russian targets, as evidence.

The WSJ article said that the attack on the Crimean bridge used "naval drones that were developed as part of a top secret operation involving the CIA and other Western intelligence services."

However, Konstantinov neglected to reference the earlier part of the paragraph, which says that U.S. officials were notified in advance of the attack, and raised concerns that it could cause an escalation. It does not say that either the CIA or MI6 were directly involved in either planning or carrying out the drone strike.

U.S. sources consulted for the WSJ article said that U.S. intelligence also had no involvement in the assassinations carried out by Ukrainian agencies and that their cooperation focused mainly on developing skills in gathering intelligence.

"We never involved our international partners in covert operations, especially behind the front lines," a former senior Ukrainian security official reportedly said.

Konstantinov disputed these aspects of the article, saying that it was just trying to hide that Ukraine only follows the orders of its Western allies.

The SBU declined to comment on the WSJ article, saying it "would be possible to discuss details regarding its special operations only after Ukraine's victory over Russia."

Washington Post: Ukraine conducts ‘high-value’ assassinations inside Russia
The Washington Post reported on Oct. 23, citing undisclosed official sources, that Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) was allegedly behind dozens of assassinations against Russian targets since February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.