Russian offensive expected to wind down within 2 months, Budanov says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 7, 2024 1:00 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov during a meeting with the relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who Russia claims were on the Il-76 transport plane that crashed over Russia's Belgorod Oblast, on Jan. 26, 2024. (Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War/Facebook)
The main pressure of Russia's offensive should come to a close within one and a half or two months, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov said in comments reported by Forbes Ukraine on Aug. 7.

Russia launched a new offensive in the northern part of Kharkiv Oblast back in May, but the advance eventually ran out of steam. The operation was seen by many experts as an attempt to distract and stretch Ukrainian forces thin.

In the meantime, Russia has continued to seize villages in Donetsk Oblast and push toward the towns of Chasiv Yar and Pokrovsk, which is said to be Moscow's main target.

"The practice of a 10-year war shows that the offensive potential of any side does not last more than two months. The Russian offensive operations are approaching three months, so there will be some decline," Budanov said.

General Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, said presented a similar timeline back in July, when he estimated that the Russian offensive would wind down within a month and a half.

Speaking to the graduates of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), Budanov said that after a "slight lull," Russia will try to attack again.

"We are preparing for this. Therefore, everything depends on ourselves, what our actions will be," he added.

"Are we just going to sit and wait, let four or five months pass, and everything will happen again? Or will we act proactively?"

In May, Budanov said he expected Russia to launch a new offensive into Sumy Oblast after attacking near Kharkiv.

Moscow claimed on Aug. 6 that Ukrainian troops broke into Russia's Kursk Oblast, which borders with Sumy Oblast. The clashes on Russian soil were reported, but Kyiv has not commented on these claims.

Opinion: The path to peace in Europe
‘With Ukraine, as long as it takes,’ we proclaimed. But in Moscow, they heard something else: the West is more terrified of Ukraine winning than losing. To dispel any doubts, the Kremlin unleashed death and destruction on Ukraine’s cities – on the eve of a NATO summit – killing dozens, including
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
10:58 AM

Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 3, injure 14 over past day.

A total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts came under Russian attacks – Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter five regions.
