Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

Russia will be forced to scale down its attacks in a month and a half, Ukrainian commander says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 25, 2024 2:27 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian military personnel shout during the Victory Day parade at Red Square on May 9, 2024, in Moscow, Russia. The Victory Day Red Square Military Parade gathered 9000 military personnel and 75 vehicles. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia will be unable to maintain the scale of its attacks in multiple sectors for a long time because its "capabilities are not unlimited," General Oleksandr Pivnenko, the commander of Ukraine's National Guard, said in an interview with Ukrinform published on July 25.

Moscow's troops have been putting ever-growing pressure on Ukraine along the front, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Pokrovsk while capturing the eastern part of Chasiv Yar.

Ukraine was also forced to withdraw from Krynky on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Kyiv's forces managed to halt the Russian advance near Kharkiv but Russia continues to hold a handful of settlements in the area.

"The enemy's offensive capabilities are not unlimited, considering the losses they suffer," Pivnenko told Ukrinform.

"In another month and a half, they will not be able to conduct active assaults in many directions at once and will switch to defense."

Pivnenko stressed that at a time when Russia will be replenishing its troops, Ukraine must pay attention to preparing its own reserves and armament. If Ukraine plans "one step ahead of Russia, then everything will be fine," he added.

"The most important thing that can be done now is training, development of training centers, procurement of weapons and military equipment, production of military equipment, drones, armored vehicles, air defense systems, man-portable air defense systems, and ammunition," Pivnenko said.

Moscow currently fields some 520,000 troops in Ukraine and plans to raise this number to 690,000 by the end of the year, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"When it comes to equipment, there is a ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 in their favor," Syrskyi told the Guardian.

The Ukrainian military said that Russia has lost over 570,000 troops killed or wounded as of late July.

Ukraine’s mobilization effort gets boost as millions update draft data
By early 2024, 40-year-old Pavlo Kovtoniuk had begun to understand that Russia’s two-year-long full-scale war against his country would require him to serve in the army sooner or later. But it wasn’t until two months ago that he updated his personal information with enlistment authorities – after t…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.