Military: Russia firing missiles from Azov Sea, Black Sea 'not safe enough'

Russia has begun firing Kalibr cruise missiles from warships in the Azov Sea as stationing them in the Black Sea is no longer safe enough, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on June 22.

Russian forces launched missile and drone attacks overnight on June 22, targeting critical energy infrastructure in multiple Ukrainian regions.

According to Pletenchuk, four of the 16 missiles launched during the attack were Kalibr cruise missiles launched from ships in the Sea of Azov.

Earlier reports said they had been fired from the Black Sea.

"Four missiles were fired from the Sea of Azov, and this is an important turning point," he said, adding: "They use it, considering it a safer water area than the Black Sea."

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's vessels since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Around 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed as of December 2023, according to the Ukrainian military.

While some of the ships were sunk with long-range missiles, many have been destroyed or damaged by innovative Ukrainian sea drones launched from the part of the Black Sea coast still controlled by Kyiv.

On June 10, it was reported that Russia had started using submarines to patrol the Black Sea after a number of ships were attacked by Ukraine.

Pletenchuk cautioned Russian forces about feeling too safe in the Azov Sea.

"They forget that the Sea of Azov is also quite close to us," he said.