Russian missile strike hits residential area in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian officials report

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 12, 2024 5:28 PM 2 min read
Illustratitve purposes only: A mining station in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 29, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
A Russian missile struck a residential area in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional authorities reported on June 12.

"There are victims. We are clarifying the details," Governor Serhii Lysak said in a post on Telegram.

There are no further details of the attack at this time but Lysak said an air raid alert was still in place and urged people to stay in shelters.

The attack comes just a few hours after Russian forces launched a mass missile attack overnight on June 12, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions.

Ukrainian defenses downed all the 24 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia, as well as one Kinzhal Kh-47M2 air-launched ballistic missile and four Kh-101/555 cruise missiles over Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia oblasts, the Air Force said.

Russia also reportedly launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile, but the Air Force did not report that it was intercepted.

Eleven of the Shahed-type drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where the attacks resulted in damage and injured two people: a 39-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Their 13-year-old son suffered shock, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

In Sumy Oblast, a Russian drone attack damaged an energy facility, leaving 14 settlements without power, Ukraine's energy operator Ukrenergo said.

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled to protect the country's own airspace in response to reports of the Russian missile attacks, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces said on X.

Air raid alerts were turned off for most of the country at 4:45 a.m, and the remaining regions around 5:15 a.m.

An hour later, around 6:15 a.m., air raid alerts were once again activated across the country as Ukraine's Air Force warned of the threat of missile attacks launched by Russian MiG-31 fighter jets.

In recent months, Russia has intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure in a renewed assault against the country's energy grid.

Updated: Russia launches attacks on Ukraine, all missiles targeting Kyiv intercepted
Russian forces launched missile attacks overnight on June 12, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions across the country.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:42 PM

Zelensky, Biden to meet in Italy on June 13.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with his American counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy on June 13, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on June 11.
