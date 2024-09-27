The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Russian missile hits police department in Kryvyi Rih, casualties reported

by Kateryna Denisova September 27, 2024 10:04 AM 1 min read
Anti-tank obstacles line the sidewalks either side of a road in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 28, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

A Russian missile attack has struck a district police department in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Sept. 27.

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries, Lysak said. More people may be trapped under the rubble.

An explosion was reported in Kryvyi Rih almost immediately after an air raid alert went off.

The Russian missile hit an administrative building, damaging surrounding cars, according to the governor.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are ongoing.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

At least 53 people were injured in the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on July 8. The strike also killed 10 people, local authorities said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
