News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Odesa Oblast, Donetsk Oblast, Kharkiv
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 49 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova September 27, 2024 9:47 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Izmail in Odesa Oblast overnight on Sept. 27, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed eight people and injured at least 49 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Sept. 27.

Ukrainian forces downed 24 out of 32 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. One more drone was "lost," and another entered Romanian airspace, it added.

Russia also fired a North Korean Iskander M/KN-23 missile and two Kh-22 cruise missiles at Ukraine, the statement said.

Russian drones attacked the town of Izmail in southern Odesa Oblast, killing three people and injuring at least 11, including a child, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Two women born in 1934 and 1955 as well as a 73-year-old man were killed.

The attack damaged houses, apartment buildings, and cars, causing several fires that were put out, according to the governor.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the town of Izmail in Odesa Oblast overnight on Sept. 27, 2024. (Oleh Kiper/Telegram)

Two people were killed in the town of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said. Two more people were killed in the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Siversk.

A total of 11 people suffered injuries in the region over the past day, Filashkin added.

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv injured three women and two men, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Three men, aged 77, 74 and 46, suffered injuries after Russian attacks on Kupiansk, Vuzlovyi, Vovchansk and Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed and 19 were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

3 energy infrastructure facilities struck in overnight Russian strikes, Ukrainian PM says
An overnight Russian drone and missile strike targeted three Ukrainian energy transmission facilities, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Sept. 26. “But the Russian terrorists did not achieve their goals — Ukraine’s energy system is operating in a balanced mode, no power cuts are planned,” he add…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
