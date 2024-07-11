Number of injured in Russia's July 8 attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 53

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 53 people were injured in the Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 8, Yevhen Sytnychenko, head of the district military administration, reported on July 11.

The number of injured has risen from 47 to 53 over the past four days. The strike also killed 10 people, including six women and four men.

Twenty-nine people remain hospitalized, with four in serious condition and the other 25 in moderate condition, according to Sytnychenko.

Russia carried out a mass aerial attack on the morning of July 8, targeting the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. The Russian military used Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as Kh-101 and Kh-22 cruise missiles, to attack the cities.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.