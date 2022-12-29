Russian missile attack on Kyiv: All 16 missiles downed, 3 people injured, 3 houses damaged

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, all 16 missiles fired on the capital were downed by Ukraine's air defense.

However, the State Emergency Service reports that debris from downed missiles damaged three private houses on Kyiv's left bank, injuring three people, including a 14-year-old girl.

In total, the missile wreckage landed in four locations across the city, the State Emergency Service said in a statement. On Kyiv's right bank, debris was spotted in a schoolyard and near a residential building. No one was injured.

Russia conducted its eighth large-scale missile strike against Ukraine on the morning of Dec. 29.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the chief commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said the Air Force shot down 54 out of 69 missiles.

Power and water outages have been reported in areas across the country.

About 40% of Kyiv residents and 90% of Lviv residents were cut off from electricity as of the morning, city mayors said.